GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a teen was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids early Friday.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Burton Street SW near Buchanan Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

The teen told investigators where the shooting happened.

Police did not immediately release any information about what led up to the shooting, nor did they say anything about suspects.