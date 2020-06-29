Police supporters rally in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people gathered at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids Monday afternoon to show their support for police.

The Grand Rapids Unity Event drew current and retired officers, families of fallen officers and community members who worry that suggestions to slash funding to the Grand Rapids Police Department would negatively affect the city.

GRPD Chief Eric Payne was among those on hand. He promised he would work with groups of varying perspectives to revise policy, saying he wanted GRPD to be “the model police department.”

“We have to come together and solve these problems that exist, and we can work together,” Payne said. “We have a lot of great people working in the Grand Rapids Police Department. That needs to be recognized and understand that they’re out there doing a tough job. But if we can do it better, we will.”

The new budget goes into effect Wednesday and while some community groups and even a city commissioner have called for a funding cut of more than $9 million before then, officials have not indicated that might actually happen.