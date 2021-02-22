Police still looking for man not seen since Jan. 27 crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are renewing their call for information about a man who has not been seen since late January.

Paolo Crittenden, 43, stands around 6-foot-2 and weighs around 205 pounds. He has a neck tattoo that reads “Vito,” one on his forearm that reads “NJC,” and the words “Briasia, Paolo, Mateo and Giovani” on his other arm. He was last seen wearing a white or gray thermal shirt, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a gray belt and a gray hat.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Crittenden was last seen at his home around 6 p.m. Jan. 27.

Around 7:20 p.m., he was involved in a crash in the area of US-131 and Burton Street. GRPD says that as officers arrived, Crittenden ran off, leaving the car behind.

While they don’t suspect foul play, GRPD and Crittenden’s family are still looking for him, worried that no one has heard from him in so long.

Anyone with information about the crash or where Crittenden may be is asked to call 911 or GRPD Detective Gregg Arsenault at 616.456.3324.