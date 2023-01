Police gathered on Prospect Avenue for shots fired, according to GRPD. (Jan. 13, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.

Several GRPD police cruisers and caution tape blocked off an intersection of Prospect Avenue and Hall Street in Grand Rapids after 4 p.m. Friday. Police said there were shots fired but no victims.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. Police did not give any suspect information.