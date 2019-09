A photo of the scene of a fight at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 2, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say shots were fired during a fight between a large group of teens in Grand Rapids.

It happened Monday evening at Martin Luther King Jr Park on the city’s southeast side.

Officers on the scene tell News 8 they have not located a victim.

Authorities say no one was in custody as of 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers say they are speaking to witnesses for more information.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, police closed streets in the Franklin Street and Fuller Avenue area.