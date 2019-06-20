Police seek witnesses of deadly GR crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a deadly single-vehicle crash in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Gilpin Street NE and Riverside Drive NE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a vehicle, driven by a 43-year-old Grand Rapids man, crashed into a tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle appears to be the only vehicle involved in the crash, but police have not spoken to anyone who witnessed the crash, according to GRPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit Officer Wally Tett at 616.456.3320 or wtett@grcity.us, Officer Justin Ewald at 616.456.4282 or jewald@grcity.us or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

**Correction: A previous version of this article stated the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. It actually happened around 7:15 a.m. We regret the mistake, which has been fixed.