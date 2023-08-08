GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After an assault in Grand Rapids last month, police say they are seeking a person of interest.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said there was an assault July 27 on the 900 block of Michigan Street NE. A person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, according to GRPD.
Police say they are looking for information on this person of interest, who was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or send tips anonymously through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.