GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After an assault in Grand Rapids last month, police say they are seeking a person of interest.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said there was an assault July 27 on the 900 block of Michigan Street NE. A person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, according to GRPD.

Police say they are looking for information on this person of interest, who was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said the person of interest in the July 2023 assault was driving this black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or send tips anonymously through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.