Police seek missing Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for a man who was reported missing over the weekend.

Paolo Crittenden, 43, was described in a missing persons poster created by loved ones as a black man standing about 6 feet and weighing around 220 pounds. He has a neck tattoo that reads “Vito,” one on his forearm that reads “NJC,” a cross on his right arm and also a tattoo on his left ring finger.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans and black and gray Nike Air Maxes.

Crittenden was last seen Wednesday evening in the area of US-131 and Burton Street. Loved ones say it’s very unusual for him not to have had contact with anyone for so long.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says family members reported him missing Saturday.

Anyone with information about where Crittenden may be is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.