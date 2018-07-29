GRPD: Suspect found in tree, nonlethal rounds used Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police on the scene of a search for a gun theft suspect near the Kent Trails. (July 28, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police search for a gun theft suspect in the area of the Kent Trails and Wealthy Street. (July 28, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police search for a gun theft suspect in the area of the Kent Trails and Wealthy Street. (July 28, 2018) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After an hourslong search Saturday afternoon, Grand Rapids police say they used nonlethal rounds to capture a parole absconder who allegedly stole a handgun.

Grand Rapids Police Department Capt. Geoff Collard said the suspect allegedly stole his girlfriend's gun, which she owns legally.

Officers say they initially approached the suspect at a homeless camp along the river, at which point he took off into the woods.

Collard said authorities were concerned because the suspect apparently said he was going to "shoot it out with police" and because many people go jogging or biking on the nearby Kent and Oxford trails. To find him, police set up a perimeter near the trails south of Wealthy Street SW. They called in a Michigan State Police helicopter and search dogs, and officers could be seen carrying long guns.

After about four hours, the dogs tracked the suspect to a tree, where officers spotted him about 30 feet off the ground. After they arrived, police said, the suspect tried to hang himself from the tree using his clothing. Collard said officers shot the suspect using a "less lethal weapon" — the term police use for weapons that shoot bean bag rounds — to keep him from harming himself.

At that point, the suspect decided to come down from the tree. He was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m.

Collard said the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, would be treated for any injuries, undergo a psychological evaluation and then jailed.

No officers were injured.