Police search for suspect in sexual assault in SW GR

A composite drawing of a sexual assault suspect released by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 20 at an apartment on Butterworth Street SW between Seward and Straight avenues.

A woman walked into her apartment and was attacked by a man who got inside without her knowing. The suspect held a knife to the victim’s throat, sexually assaulted her then ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s or 40s, around 6-foot, 230 pounds with an average build and little to no facial hair. He had no noticeable scars, tattoos or piercings.

He was last seen wearing a black flat brim hat with an orange or red logo on it — possibly the Los Angeles Lakers logo. The suspect was also wearing a red t-shirt with black lettering on it, black basketball shorts and black shoes.

The police department released a composite drawing of the suspect Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Snyder at 616.456.3422 or ksnyder@grcity.us, Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or the GRPD Facebook page.

