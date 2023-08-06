GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning, police say.

Around 8:12 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to Commerce Avenue near Bartlett Street for a man who had been stabbed. Officers arrived to find him with a 5-inch cut on his arm. He was taken to the hospital and police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, according to GRPD. They are still searching for the suspect but do not believe the person is a danger to the public.

GRPD is investigating.