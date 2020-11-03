Police search for suspect in Grand Rapids bank robbery

Surveillance photos of the bank robbery suspect at Fifth Third Bank on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids Nov. 2, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect in a bank robbery on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 700 Bridge St. NW.

The Grand Rapids Police Department described the suspect as a man in his 40s around 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a slim build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark mask and a camouflage vest with a gray hoodie underneath.

The suspect took off from the bank on foot heading south.

Police did not say how much money was stolen. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.