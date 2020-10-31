Police search for missing Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Grand Rapids man who has significant health issues.

Bruce Ellis Matthews, 58, was last seen leaving his home in the 16oo block of Lockhart Dr. NW on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., police say.

Matthews was recently released from the hospital after being treated for a heart condition and isn’t believed to have his medication, according to police. He may be wearing dress pants and a black zip-up coat.

Matthews was last seen driving his dark blue 2006 Honda Odyssey, which has damage on the passenger-side fender and rear bumper, with a Michigan license plate of “8LSX87.”

Anyone with information should call 911 or Grand Rapids police at 616.456.4683.

