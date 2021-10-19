Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck jogger near Riverside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a jogger in Grand Rapids Monday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 4 p.m. on Monroe Avenue NW between Graceland and Guild streets near Riverside Park.

The victim, a 19-year-old Rockford woman, was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition, according to GRPD.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may be a white Kia Sorrento and witnesses told police the driver was a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators directly — Sgt. Rob Veenstra at 616.456.3771 or rveenstra@grcity.us, Officer Justin Ewald at 616.456.4282 or jewald@grcity.us or Officer Anthony Bailey at 616.456.3938 or abailey@grcity.us. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

