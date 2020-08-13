Police search for driver in GR hit-and-run; 1 injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Michigan Street NE and College Avenue NE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the pedestrian left the Circle K gas station, walking north across Michigan Street when he was struck by a gray Pontiac.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on College Avenue NE.

The police department said the victim suffered multiple major leg fractures. He taken to the hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.