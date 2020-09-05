Police respond to shots fired call in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—Grand Rapids police officers responded to several calls about shots fired near Kalamazoo Ave and Orville St Friday evening.

After arriving, police saw a stolen Ford SUV chasing another black SUV in the area around 7 p.m. Police say that both cars had multiple people in them and were shooting back-and-forth at each other.

A total of 33 bullet casings and one live round were found by police officers afterward. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, two uninvolved vehicles and a business were hit by gunfire, but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.