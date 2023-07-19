The scene where a subject was barricaded in a home in Grand Rapids. (July 19, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are negotiating with a suspect who is barricaded in a home in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to a domestic situation at a home on Lafayette Avenue NE between Mohrhardt Street and Fairbanks Street in Grand Rapids.

When officers arrived, family members told them that there was a suspect in the home and they were not able to get him to come out. Police found the suspect was a 34-year-old man wanted for a felony warrant but did not say what that felony was.

Police were able to make contact with the man and are negotiating with him.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team as well as Michigan State Police and drone operators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded. They blocked off Lafayette Avenue from Bradford Street NE to Fairbanks Street NE.

Police told neighbors about the situation and had them either evacuate or shelter in place. Belknap Child Development Center, which is on the same block, was evacuated and parents were told to come pick up their children, one parent told News 8.

