GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

Edward Antoine Kennedy, 43, was shot multiple times in a home on Worden Street SE just east of Madison Avenue around 9:30 p.m. He died at the scene.

An autopsy ruled the death a homicide, Grand Rapids police said Friday.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

“I’m angry about it, as usual. We’re still piecing it together and we’re going to do everything we can to bring justice,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said Thursday.

On Friday, a neighbor told News 8 he was worried about the safety of his kids. He himself was struck by a stray bullet a few years ago and injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.