GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Grand Rapids early Sunday.

He was Jose Garcia Rivas, 31.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the county medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at La Petite Chateau bar and restaurant on S. Division Avenue near 28th Street. Police called there found Rivas dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

A woman was also shot. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, though they said everyone involved has been identified and was cooperating with their investigation.