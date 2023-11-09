GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police searched two shops in Grand Rapids Thursday as part of an investigation they said has been “in operation for months,” raids that yielded an arrest in an out-of-state homicide case.

The Grand Rapids Police Department had yellow crime scene tape around Flavors Smoke Shop on S. Division Avenue near Withey Street. Capt. Terry Dixon said the other search warrant was carried out at the same business in the 500 block of Leonard Street NW, a few blocks west of Turner Avenue.

GRPD said one person taken into custody on Leonard Street is as suspect in an out-of-state homicide. The department did not release the suspect’s name, nor where the killing happened.

Police block off Flavors Smoke Shop on S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids on Nov. 9, 2023.

Dixon said GRPD and Michigan State Police tactical teams aided in the searches around 3 p.m., as did the GRPD Major Case and Vice units and the MSP helicopter. He wouldn’t say what police were looking for, saying he was “not at liberty to go into details.”

GRPD added later the search on S. Division “resulted in the recovery of contraband and evidence of criminal activity in the area.”

A News 8 crew at the scene saw two people in handcuffs being taken out of a nearby business and placed in the back of a police cruiser. Dixon said “several” people were jailed on unrelated warrants, but he didn’t know exactly how many.

Dixon stressed the investigation has nothing to do with the shooting deaths of three people in the Burton Heights neighborhood earlier this week.

He said there was no threat to the public.