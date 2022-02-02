Police: Person shot, injured in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting on Sherman Street SE on Feb. 2, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a person was shot and injured in the city’s Baxter neighborhood Wednesday.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. on Sherman Street SE east of Eastern Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet clear. Police added the victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

Police did not release information about the victim’s age or gender.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.