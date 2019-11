GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department say a person was shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

They say a person was shot around 9:20 p.m. on Storrs Street near Madison Avenue and College Avenue.

Bullet castings were found near the shooting.

It is unknown who was shot or the person’s condition.

It is also unknown if police have a suspect in relation to the shooting.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information comes into our newsroom.