GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking people to avoid an area in northeast Grand Rapids as police deal with a barricaded person Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Clancy Avenue NE between Coldbrook and Matilda streets, south of Leonard Street NE, is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The suspect is “experiencing mental health crisis and exhibiting violent behavior,” GRPD said in a tweet.

