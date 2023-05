Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck on US-131 in Grand Rapids Monday, May 29, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck on southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

Police told News 8 the semi-truck hit the pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. Monday on US-131 near the Leonard Street NE exit.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or the condition of the victim.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.