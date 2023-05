GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Grand Rapids Friday.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Union Street SE near MLK Jr. Street. The victim was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.