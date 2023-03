GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the area of the Richmond Street and Turner Avenue intersection. One person was hurt in the shooting, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

That person was taken to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.