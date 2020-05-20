Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Standoff ends peacefully in northeast Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police on scene of a standoff in northeast Grand Rapids Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police were on the scene of a standoff at a house on the Grand Rapids’ northeast side Wednesday morning.

It started around 9 a.m. at a house near the intersection of Plainfield Avenue NE and Caledonia Street NE in the city’s Creston Heights neighborhood.

The standoff ended peacefully shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not provide any additional information about the incident.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 