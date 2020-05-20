Standoff ends peacefully in northeast Grand Rapids

Police on scene of a standoff in northeast Grand Rapids Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police were on the scene of a standoff at a house on the Grand Rapids’ northeast side Wednesday morning.

It started around 9 a.m. at a house near the intersection of Plainfield Avenue NE and Caledonia Street NE in the city’s Creston Heights neighborhood.

The standoff ended peacefully shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police did not provide any additional information about the incident.

