Police on the scene of ‘critical incident’ in SE GR

Authorities on the scene of an incident near the intersection Sigsbee Street SE and Benjamin Avenue SE in Grand Rapids Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are on the scene of two incidents in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

One of the incidents is located in the area of Sigsbee Street SE and Benjamin Avenue SE south of Wealthy Street SE.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the police department called it a “critical incident.” Police have set up a perimeter and the Special Response Team has been called to the scene.

Multiple police cruisers are also on the scene of a second incident at the Alger Meadow Apartments near the area of Ottillia Street SE and Nelson Avenue SE north of Alger Street SE.

No further details surrounding either incident have been released. It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.