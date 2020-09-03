Teen in critical condition after shooting in SE Grand Rapids

Authorities on scene of a standoff at a house on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Francis Avenue near the intersection of Crofton Street and Jefferson Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski.

No suspect information was released.

When authorities were on scene, Wittkowski said a crowd gathered and became unruly. Multiple agencies, including the East Grand Rapids Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police, responded to help with the situation.

Around 3:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities entered a nearby house after receiving reports of a woman experiencing a medical emergency. Officers found a 62-year-old woman dead inside the house. Wittkowski said it’s believed she suffered a heart attack.

The crowd has since dispersed but authorities are still on scene working to make sure everyone is out of the house and waiting for a possible warrant from the prosecutor’s office.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as authorities work to clear the scene.

The is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the morning.