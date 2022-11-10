GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Elm Street SW near Division Street. One person was shot, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

Police say that person is expected to survive.

A News 8 crew saw several police cars with flashing lights and the road blocked off with yellow crime scene tape. It’s not yet known if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.