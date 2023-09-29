GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the scene was at the intersection of S. Division Avenue and Fair Street SE, south of Hall Street.

Division Avenue is closed in the area as authorities investigate. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting and if there are any reports of injuries or arrests have been made.

