Police: No injuries after chemical spill in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are no reports of injuries after a chemical spill at a Grand Rapids company.

Officials responded to the chemical spill and chemical reaction around 6:55 p.m. at Haviland Chemical on Ann Street near US-131, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

GRPD says the building was evacuated, and there are no reports of injuries.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department hazmat team is on scene, officials say.

Ann Street is blocked off at Alpine Avenue and Ann Street and Turner Avenue.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.