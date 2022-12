GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A minor was shot in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.

It happened in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Adams Street just before 5 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

The minor was shot in the back, GRPD said. He is expected to survive.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.