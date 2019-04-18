Police: Minor injury in Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after one person showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said the injury was minor.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Franklin Street and Division Avenue.
Police didn't immediately have any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.
