Police: Minor injury in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after one person showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the injury was minor.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Franklin Street and Division Avenue.

Police didn't immediately have any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.