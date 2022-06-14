GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was stabbed in Grand Rapids Tuesday, police say.

It happened around 8 p.m. in a parking lot near Collindale Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

Two men who knew each other were arguing over who owned property that was in a car, a spokesperson told the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. The spokesperson said one man pulled out a small knife and stabbed the other.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Grand Rapids on May 14, 2022.

Good Samaritans on scene held the suspect until officers arrived, police say.

The suspect was arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, authorities say.