GRPD: Man shot in back in park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in the back under a gazebo at Joe Taylor Memorial Park in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at 1038 Baxter St. SE.

“We don’t know why,” Grand Rapids Police Department Interim Chief David Kiddle told 24 Hour News 8.

Officers on the scene received information that a red passenger car left the park at a high rate of speed, according to GRPD.

Grand Rapids officers in the area of Highland Street and Lafayette Avenue SE saw a red Chevy driving at a high rate of speed. GRPD says officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but a black man wearing a white T-shirt and black pants exited the car and ran from officers.

Neighbors tell me there were several kids and adults enjoying the park when they heard a few gunshots and then tires screeching, vehicles leaving the scene. Forensics just arrived @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/44mgEHSxHN — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) June 26, 2019

Officers didn’t catch up to the suspect and he is still on the loose, Kiddle said.

Authorities checking the path the suspect ran found a gun.

Kiddle says the victim is a man in his mid-20s and his injuries are not considered life-threatening injuries. GRPD says the victim was conscious and talking before he went into surgery.

“There are people who know what happened here and we need people to let us know what that is,” Kiddle said.

In the past four days, six people have been shot in Grand Rapids.

“Our (shooting) numbers are unacceptable and this is certainly unacceptable. (This) is a nice friendly park in a nice residential area. This is not something that we’re going to stand for,” Kiddle said.

Grand Rapids police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact them on Facebook, call 616.456.4177 or submit anonymous tips through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.