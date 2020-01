GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening, police say.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Camelot Drive SE, near East Paris Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Grand Rapids police investigating a shooting. (Jan. 14, 2020)

A suspect is not yet in custody, authorities say.

The Kentwood Police Department is assisting GRPD in the investigation.