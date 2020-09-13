Police: Man ran over by truck, dies in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD)—Wyoming police say a 19-year-old man died after being ran over by a truck in an incident in Wyoming early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance near the 1100 block of Whiting St. SW at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. After arriving on scene, additional police officers had to be called to the scene to help control an angry crowd.

Detectives are still investigating what caused the incident, but they believe that a group of men fired on a man in a truck, which led to the teenager being run over. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old Grand Rapids man, fled the scene, but detectives were able to track him down and take him into custody shortly thereafter. He is currently being held at the county jail on a warrant for leaving the scene of a fatal car accident on probable cause for open murder.

The identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.