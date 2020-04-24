Police: Man found in GR home was shot

Grand Rapids police near the intersection of Carrier Creek Boulevard and Emerald Avenue NE as they investigate a shooting. (April 22, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have ruled the death of a man in northeast Grand Rapids earlier this week a homicide.

The victim was identified by authorities Friday as Earnest Griffin, 53, of Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department said he died of a gunshot wound.

Griffin’s body was found Wednesday evening in an apartment on Carrier Creek Boulevard NE near Emerald Avenue.

Police went there and found Griffin’s body after another man who had been shot showed up at a local hospital. The hospitalized victim was treated and released.

The connection between the two victims has not been released and police haven’t indicated what may have led up to the shootings.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.