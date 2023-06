GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died while working on a truck in Grand Rapids Saturday, according to a Grand Rapids Police Watch commander.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Avenue, police said.

A man was working on a truck when the supports failed with him underneath, according to police. He died on scene, police said.

His name was not released Saturday evening.