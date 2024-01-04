GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man has been charged in the death of a woman at a Grand Rapids apartment complex in December.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Keith Wilkerson, 44, faces an open murder charge in the death of Yushonda Noble, 53.

Wilkerson was already in custody and charged with intent to murder for stabbing a man during the Dec. 27 incident at the Southview Apartments on College Avenue near the intersection of Leonard Street NE.

Authorities responded to Southview Apartments on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.

Police said when they arrived, officers they found a man had been stabbed. He was hospitalized and expected to survive.

While at the apartment complex, police found two people who appeared to have overdosed. It’s unclear how that situation was related to the stabbing.

Noble was one of those who appeared to have overdosed. She died at the scene. After an autopsy, police said the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

The police department has not provided further information on her cause of death.

The other person, a male whose age was not released by police, was hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.