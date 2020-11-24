Police look to ID Grand Rapids homicide suspect

Courtesy surveillance photos of a suspect in the Nov. 15 shooting death of Damon Bradley in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to learn the name of a suspect in Grand Rapids’ most recent homicide.

On Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department released surveillance images of a suspect in the Nov. 15 death of Damon Bradley.

Police say the suspect approached Bradley on Plainfield Avenue NE near Caledonia Street and shot him. The 43-year-old victim died at the hospital.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s standing between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white tennis shoes and a tennis mask. Police say he also walks with “an unusual gait.”

Anyone with information about who he may be is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The homicide was Grand Rapids’ 33rd of 2020. The city is on record to break its current record of 34 homicides in a single year, set in 1993.