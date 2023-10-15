GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a CVS store on Grand Rapids’ northeast side.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a robbery at the CVS store near the intersection of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue. No one was injured and it is unclear how much money was taken, police say.

Officers used a K9 to try to track the suspect down but are still looking for him. GRPD has not released a description of the suspect but said he is a male.

Police at the scene of a CVS that was robbed on the corner of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue. (Oct. 15, 2023)

Leonard and Fuller are both still open to traffic, police said.