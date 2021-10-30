Police: Juvenile shot, injured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and injured Saturday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Diamond Avenue NE and Michigan Street. The juvenile’s condition was not available Saturday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the juvenile, whose precise age has not been released, was in a car when the shooting happened.

Police have not said whether the juvenile was the intended target.

GRPD has also not released any suspect information.