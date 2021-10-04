Police: Juvenile hurt after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was shot on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Monday evening.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Alexander Street and Fuller Avenue.

Additional details leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately known, but the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. Grand Rapids police said the victim is a juvenile.

There is no suspect information at this time, investigators said.

Anyone with information can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.

