Police investigating shooting in northeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department tells News 8 they are investigating a shooting on the northeast side of Grand Rapids early Sunday Morning.

Police confirmed they were at an unrelated traffic stop when a large house party was breaking up around 4:45 a.m. and officers heard shots being fired near the intersection of Lafeyette Ave NE and Coldbrook St NE.

A perimeter was briefly set up around a house on Lafayette and it is still unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

GRPD says this incident is still under investigation.