Police: Man shot, killed in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting death near the intersection of Madison Avenue SE and 28th Street. (June 26, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says it is investigating a homicide on the city’s south side.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Madison Avenue SE and 28th Street.

Police said a man was discovered there with an apparent gunshot wound. His name was not released early Saturday.

GRPD did not have any suspects in custody as of 1 a.m., nor did the agency release any suspect information.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Madison and 28th while emergency responders were on the scene.

The death marks the city’s sixth homicide of the year.