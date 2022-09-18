Two people were killed in a crash in Grand Rapids. (Sept. 17, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed in a late Saturday evening crash in Grand Rapids.

Just after 11 p.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street for a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Responding officers learned that a vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old Grand Rapids resident, was turning and a motorcycle hit the side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old Grand Rapids man, died at the scene, GRPD said. The passenger, a 44-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was taken to the hospital where she died.

The 25-year-old Grand Rapids resident was not hurt. The passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. GRPD said their injuries are considered minor.

Motorcycle speed is believed to be a factor, GRPD said.

The 25-year-old Grand Rapids resident was not under the influence of alcohol, but it’s unclear if the motorcyclist had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash, GRPD said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771.

The crash remains under investigation