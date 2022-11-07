GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday.

Around 7 p.m., a woman with a gunshot wound went to the McDonalds located in the 400 block of Michigan Street NE near College Avenue and asked for an ambulance, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8. It said she was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threating.

Shortly after that, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a different hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police say.

GRPD does not yet know if the two incidents are related. Police are investigating to determine where each person was shot.

Police believe the woman may have been shot in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue SW near MLK Jr Street.

Officers do not yet have any suspects.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.