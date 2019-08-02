Scene cleared after device found in GR home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police Department says a neighborhood is safe after a man found a “suspicious device.”

Authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Highland Street SE, near Cass Avenue.

GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams says a man was doing work at a home and found a small, dark-colored device that looked like a “pipe bomb.”

Around 6:45 p.m., police set off the device. Authorities began clearing the scene just before 7 p.m.

Forensics teams are working to determine what materials were in the device, Adams said.

The area is safe for motorists and nearby residents can leave their homes, Adams said.

No one was injured.